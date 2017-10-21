HALLOWEEN! Activities began Sunday at Peabody Public Library

COLUMBIA CITY — Time to mark the calendar. Peabody Public Library in Columbia City is offering several fall activities and events for families through the end of October.

On Sunday, Oct. 22 the library is offering a painting class for children and young adults.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, the library is hosting “Boo-La-Palooza” for all ages from 4 to 7 p.m. Wear a costumes, and bring family and friends for crafts and games.

On Saturday, Oct. 28 from noon to 4 p.m., the library is hosting a “BSR Paranormal Halloween” event. This event is also open to all ages, but a guardian must accompany individuals 16 years old and younger. BSR Paranormal, based out of Fort Wayne, uses research methods to investigate different paranormal activities. They investigate anything from ghosts to aliens, Mothmen, Sasquatch, etc.

The program will begin with a presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session. Attendees are then invited to BSR’s monthly meeting and investigation in Fort Wayne. To register for the event contact Debbie at 244-5541. Email bsrparanormal@gmail.com with questions.

The Peabody Public Library serves all individuals as a pathway to learning, culture and entertainment. The library has served individuals in Whitley County since 1901. In 1917, Simon J. Peabody donated lands and funds build Peabody Public Library on North Main Street in Columbia City, and it continued to serve the community well for many years. In 1999, the new state-of-the-art Peabody Public Library was built in Columbia City. The 29,688-square-foot facility located off Ind. 205, sits on 14-acres, and is the only library in the State of Indiana that is located on a wetland.