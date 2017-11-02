HALLOWEEN COSTUMES: 2017 Online Contest winners revealed in Friday's edition of your Post & Mail
Thursday, November 2, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Winners and lots of photo submissions to The Post & Mail's 2017 Halloween Costume Contest are featured in Friday's edition of your Post & Mail, available at newsracks and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.
