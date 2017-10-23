HALLOWEEN PARTY! Dozens and dozens attend Mother & Son Halloween Party

Hundreds came out for a fun Friday night of games, food, music and more wit the Annual Mother & Son Halloween Party at the 4-H Community Center in Columbia City. This is an annual and popular event hosted by the Columbia City Parks Department. Its counterpart is an Annual Daddy-Daughter Dance, traditionally scheduled near Valentine’s Day.

A photo page of the event is in Monday's edition of your Post & Mail, now available at news racks and retail outlets throughout Whitley County.