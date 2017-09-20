HAPPY 56TH! Ball Furniture & Mattress invites everyone to store for appetizers and cake, starting at 4 p.m. Thursday

Ball Furniture & Mattress Company, a Downtown Columbia City retail business anchor for 56 years, is hosting a customer appreciation event starting Thursday at 4 p.m. and is inviting everyone to stop by for appetizers and birthday cake.

In addition, Ball Furniture will be offering 50 percent off home furnishings and mattress sets in its fully stocked, 12,000-square-foot showroom beginning this Thursday at 4 p.m. through Sunday at 4 p.m.

During more than five decades, Ball Furniture & Mattress Company has established firm relationships with the top brand names in the furniture industry, providing the best in selection, price and service to thousands of satisfied customers.

With that experience and expertise comes knowledge and superb customer service and advice from the staff at Ball Furniture & Mattress Company. Ball Furniture carries some of the most dependable brands of home furnishings in the industry, including La-Z-Boy, Lane, England, BeautyRest and Vaughan-Bassett.

A new, large selection of decorating items and accessories has been added in recent months. The furniture store also maintains the services of an interior designer / consultant who lends special expertise to the knowledgeable Ball Furniture team.

Deeply rooted in Columbia City

Ball Furniture & Mattress Company has been deeply rooted in Downtown Columbia City for more than half a century. The late Omer Ball and his son, David, opened the business in 1961 at 110 S. Line St. in what would later become Rustic Relic Antiques, a building that no longer stands. Two years later, in 1963, the business moved to 124 N. Main St. in the current Hosler’s TV location.

In 1965, Ball Furniture re-opened at its former 110 S. Line St. locale and maintained two business locations until 1966.

In 1966, the business moved to the corner of Line and West Van Buren streets in the former Raupher Hardware Building, expanding in 1975 by adding a showroom in the adjacent Blumenthal Building. In 1980, Ball Furniture expanded once again by opening a second-floor showroom.

Moved to present

location in 1983

In 1983, Ball Furniture moved into the former Shultz Bros. Department store building at 212 W. Van Buren St. and its 12,000 square feet of showroom space, where it has been a solid business anchor for Downtown Columbia City ever since. The business underwent a significant remodeling project during 2013 and again in 2015.

The staff at Ball Furniture & Mattress Company offers a warm invitation to the community to stop by during its anniversary celebration and reminisce and browse through the store.