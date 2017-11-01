HEALTH SCHOLARSHIP: Parkview Whitley's Susan Hurley awarded Nurse Executive Scholarship

A local Parkview Whitley Hospital nurse was awarded a scholarship from the Indiana Organization of Nurse Executives (IONE) at a conference in French Lick on Oct. 18.

Susan Hurley, of Columbia City, was the recipient of the $2,000 scholarship, awarded to nurses who are pursuing their BSN degrees.

The scholarship is made possible through the Nurses’ License Plate fund.

IONE’s goal is to help 80 percent of Indiana nurses to achieve their BSN degrees by the year 2020.

“Susan exemplifies the compassionate care and depth of knowledge we value here at Parkview Whitley.

“We are proud to see her efforts being recognized in this way,” said Bridget Johnson, vice president of patient care, Parkview Whitley Hospital, who nominated Hurley for the award.

Hurley has worked in the Parkview Health system since 2005 in several different capacities including surgical-trauma ICU, NICU and her current role in Parkview Whitley’s surgical services department.

She was awarded the scholarship for Indiana’s northeast district, which consists of 11 counties.

Hurley is currently pursuing her BSN through Western Governors University.