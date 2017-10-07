HEART OF GOLD: Awards enter 21st year here; nomination deadline is Oct. 27

Continuing a 21-year tradition, the Community Foundation of Whitley County will host the annual Heart of Gold Awards in celebration of the people in our community who give of themselves to make life a little better for others.

“Whitley County is a great place to live and work thanks to the many thoughtful people who call it home,” note Foundation officials. “Your neighbors, friends and co-workers may be among those who deserve to be recognized. Any person living in Whitley County, regardless of age, who enhances another’s life is eligible to be nominated.”

Whitley County residents may nominate someone for a Heart of Gold Award by filling out a nomination form which can be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.cfwhitley.org/heartofgold.html.

People who have been nominated in years past are eligible for nomination again in 2017, as long as they are recognized for a different act of kindness.

Friday, Oct. 27 is the deadline for submitting the nomination forms to the Community Foundation.

This is not an essay contest, and anyone who is unable to fill out the online nomination form should contact the Community Foundation at (260) 244-5224 for special assistance.

Excerpts from actual nomination forms may be reprinted in local newspapers and should be suitable for sharing with the public.

All nominees will receive a heart-shaped medallion inscribed with their name.

Three overall winners will be chosen and each will have the opportunity to direct a grant to their favorite Whitley County charity or service organization currently working to enhance our community.

When considering overall winners, the selection committee will take into account whether the nominee identified a need and filled it; recognized an opportunity and acted upon it; shared his/her time and energy for the sake of others; overcame unusual challenges to serve others; rendered a service which changed a life; worked to create positive change; inspired others to volunteer; or performed an exceptional act of kindness.

A festive reception honoring all nominees and revealing the identity of their nominators will take place during the Community Foundation’s Annual Meeting on Thursday evening, Nov. 16 at the Eagles Nest Event Center in Columbia City.

For additional information, contact the Foundation’s communication coordinator, Chelsey Barrell at (260)244-5224.