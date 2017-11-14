HELPING CHILDREN IN COURT: CASAs are advocates; more are needed here

David Lowe is sworn-in by Whitley Circuit Court Judge Matthew Rentschler before officially becoming a volunteer with the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) program.

CASAs act as the advocate for children in court custody and children-in- need-of-services cases.

Lowe becomes the seventh volunteer for Whitley County, where there are currently 52 Whitley County children being served by the organization, but there are still 17 more waiting for a CASA representative.

Lowe said he joined the organization after reading promotions about the program and wanted to learn more.

For more information about CASA, visit www.neincasa.net/.