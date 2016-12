From the National Weather Service at North Webster, Ind.

WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT

MUCH COLDER AIR WILL BEGIN TO SPREAD OVER THE AREA AND BRING LAKE

EFFECT SNOW TONIGHT. LOW 19.

HIGH THURSDAY 23.

THURSDAY THROUGH TUESDAY: HIGHS IN THE 20s

LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS WILL PERSIST THROUGH FRIDAY.

SNOW IS LIKELY SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY WITH ACCUMULATIONS

LIKELY.