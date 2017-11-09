HERE COMES THE COLD! Low of 21 Thursday night; high Friday just 32
Thursday, November 9, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Whitley County will experience its first real taste of Old Man Winter Thursday night and Friday.
Low temperature Thursday night will be 21, while the sunny high Friday will be a breezy freezing 32 degrees.
The thermometer plummets to 20 degrees Friday night.
Forecast for Saturday's 9th Annual Veterans Marathon in Columbia City is a partly cloudy high of 38 degrees with wind from the southeast at 8 mph.
