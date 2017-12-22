HOLIDAY CHURCH SERVICES: Ministerial Association issues listing

WHITLEY COUNTY — Whitley County Ministerial Association has provided a list of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve Services which will be held at churches throughout Whitley County.

Beacon Light Chapel

8901 McComb Rd., Churubusco

Christmas Eve Day - 10 a.m.

New Year’s Eve Day - 10 a.m.

Blue River Church of the Brethren

3040 E. CR 700 N., Columbia City

Christmas Eve Day - 10 a.m. (No 7 p.m. service)

New Year’s Eve Day - 10 a.m. (No 7 p.m. service)

Columbia City Christian Church/Church of Christ

270 Frontage Rd., Columbia City

Christmas Eve - 8 p.m.

Columbia City Church of the Brethren

112 N. Washington St., Columbia City

Christmas Eve Day - 10 a.m.

Christmas Eve Service - 7 p.m.

Columbia City United Methodist Church

605 Forest Pkwy., Columbia City

Christmas Eve Day Traditional Service - 8:30 a.m.

Christmas Eve Day Modern Worship Service - 11 a.m.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service - 7 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Day - 10 a.m.

Community Bible Church

325 N. Elm St., Columbia City

Christmas Eve Day - 10 a.m.

Etna United Methodist Church

4255 W. CR 750 N., Columbia City

Christmas Eve Day 10:30 a.m.

Early Christmas Eve service - 7 p.m.

Late Christmas Eve service - 11 p.m.

Faith Lutheran Church (LCMS)

9251 E. Ind. 205, Churubusco

Christmas Eve Candlelight - 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Christmas Day - 9 a.m.

New Year’s Eve - 7:30 p.m.

Grace Lutheran Church - ELCA

204 N Main St., Columbia City

Christmas Eve Day - 9 a.m. (Sunday morning service and Christmas Pageant joint service with Hope Lutheran Church at Grace Lutheran)

Christmas Eve Family Service - 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service - 11 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Day - 9 a.m. (Carols and Lessons joint service with Hope Lutheran Church at Hope Lutheran Church)

Hope Lutheran Church (Coesse) - ELCA

Christmas Eve Day Christmas Pageant joint service with Grace Lutheran Church at Grace Lutheran - 9 a.m.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service - 11 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Day - 9 a.m. (Carols and Lessons joint service with Grace Lutheran Church at Hope Lutheran Church)

Kimmell United Methodist Church

Clark Street and U.S. 33, Kimmell

Christmas Eve Day - 9 a.m.

Christmas Eve - 6 p.m.

New Hope Wesleyan Church

971 N. CR 400 W., Columbia City

Christmas Eve - 10:30 a.m.

Communion Service - 5 p.m.

St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church

1460 E. CR 500 N., Columbia City

Christmas Eve Day - 10:30 a.m.

Christmas Eve - 9 p.m.

St. Paul of the Cross Roman Catholic Church

315 S. Line St., Columbia City

Christmas Eve Day Mass - 8 and 10:30 a.m.

Christmas Eve Family Mass - 5 p.m.

Christmas Eve Mass - 10 p.m.

Christmas Day Mass - 9 a.m.

Saturn Christian Church

6731 E. CR 800 S., Columbia City

Christmas Eve Service - 7 p.m.

Solid Rock Grace Brethren Church

4975 W. CR 1000 S., South Whitley

Christmas Eve Candlelight - 6 p.m.

New Years Eve Fellowship - 5 p.m. to midnight

South Whitley United Methodist

6685 W. Ind. 14, South Whitley

Christmas Eve Day - 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Day - 9 a.m..

Sugar Creek Fellowship Church in Tunker

3531 W. CR 800 S., South Whitley

Christmas Eve - 6 p.m.

Tri-Lakes Baptist Church

5679 N. Center St. (Tri-Lakes), Columbia City

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service - 6 p.m.

Troy Presbyterian Church

6465 W. Lincolnway, Columbia City

Christmas Eve Service - 8 p.m.

Victory Christian Fellowship

1330 W. Business 30, Columbia City

Christmas Eve Day - 11 a.m.

West Point Trinity United Methodist Church

4980 N. Etna Rd., Columbia City

Christmas Eve Day - 9 a.m.

Zion Lutheran Church (LCMS)

101 E. North St., Columbia City

Christmas Eve Day - 10:15 a.m.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service - 7 p.m.

Christmas Day - 9 a.m.