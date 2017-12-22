HOLIDAY CHURCH SERVICES: Ministerial Association issues listing
WHITLEY COUNTY — Whitley County Ministerial Association has provided a list of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve Services which will be held at churches throughout Whitley County.
Beacon Light Chapel
8901 McComb Rd., Churubusco
Christmas Eve Day - 10 a.m.
New Year’s Eve Day - 10 a.m.
Blue River Church of the Brethren
3040 E. CR 700 N., Columbia City
Christmas Eve Day - 10 a.m. (No 7 p.m. service)
New Year’s Eve Day - 10 a.m. (No 7 p.m. service)
Columbia City Christian Church/Church of Christ
270 Frontage Rd., Columbia City
Christmas Eve - 8 p.m.
Columbia City Church of the Brethren
112 N. Washington St., Columbia City
Christmas Eve Day - 10 a.m.
Christmas Eve Service - 7 p.m.
Columbia City United Methodist Church
605 Forest Pkwy., Columbia City
Christmas Eve Day Traditional Service - 8:30 a.m.
Christmas Eve Day Modern Worship Service - 11 a.m.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service - 7 p.m.
New Year’s Eve Day - 10 a.m.
Community Bible Church
325 N. Elm St., Columbia City
Christmas Eve Day - 10 a.m.
Etna United Methodist Church
4255 W. CR 750 N., Columbia City
Christmas Eve Day 10:30 a.m.
Early Christmas Eve service - 7 p.m.
Late Christmas Eve service - 11 p.m.
Faith Lutheran Church (LCMS)
9251 E. Ind. 205, Churubusco
Christmas Eve Candlelight - 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.
Christmas Day - 9 a.m.
New Year’s Eve - 7:30 p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church - ELCA
204 N Main St., Columbia City
Christmas Eve Day - 9 a.m. (Sunday morning service and Christmas Pageant joint service with Hope Lutheran Church at Grace Lutheran)
Christmas Eve Family Service - 6 p.m.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service - 11 p.m.
New Year’s Eve Day - 9 a.m. (Carols and Lessons joint service with Hope Lutheran Church at Hope Lutheran Church)
Hope Lutheran Church (Coesse) - ELCA
Christmas Eve Day Christmas Pageant joint service with Grace Lutheran Church at Grace Lutheran - 9 a.m.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service - 11 p.m.
New Year’s Eve Day - 9 a.m. (Carols and Lessons joint service with Grace Lutheran Church at Hope Lutheran Church)
Kimmell United Methodist Church
Clark Street and U.S. 33, Kimmell
Christmas Eve Day - 9 a.m.
Christmas Eve - 6 p.m.
New Hope Wesleyan Church
971 N. CR 400 W., Columbia City
Christmas Eve - 10:30 a.m.
Communion Service - 5 p.m.
St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church
1460 E. CR 500 N., Columbia City
Christmas Eve Day - 10:30 a.m.
Christmas Eve - 9 p.m.
St. Paul of the Cross Roman Catholic Church
315 S. Line St., Columbia City
Christmas Eve Day Mass - 8 and 10:30 a.m.
Christmas Eve Family Mass - 5 p.m.
Christmas Eve Mass - 10 p.m.
Christmas Day Mass - 9 a.m.
Saturn Christian Church
6731 E. CR 800 S., Columbia City
Christmas Eve Service - 7 p.m.
Solid Rock Grace Brethren Church
4975 W. CR 1000 S., South Whitley
Christmas Eve Candlelight - 6 p.m.
New Years Eve Fellowship - 5 p.m. to midnight
South Whitley United Methodist
6685 W. Ind. 14, South Whitley
Christmas Eve Day - 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
New Year’s Eve Day - 9 a.m..
Sugar Creek Fellowship Church in Tunker
3531 W. CR 800 S., South Whitley
Christmas Eve - 6 p.m.
Tri-Lakes Baptist Church
5679 N. Center St. (Tri-Lakes), Columbia City
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service - 6 p.m.
Troy Presbyterian Church
6465 W. Lincolnway, Columbia City
Christmas Eve Service - 8 p.m.
Victory Christian Fellowship
1330 W. Business 30, Columbia City
Christmas Eve Day - 11 a.m.
West Point Trinity United Methodist Church
4980 N. Etna Rd., Columbia City
Christmas Eve Day - 9 a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church (LCMS)
101 E. North St., Columbia City
Christmas Eve Day - 10:15 a.m.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service - 7 p.m.
Christmas Day - 9 a.m.
