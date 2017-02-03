HOMELESSNESS: Columbia City Rotarians hear about issue, make donation

Shawn Ellis, executive director of The Lighthouse Interfaith Mission, spoke to the Columbia City Rotary Club last month about local homelessness.

By way of explanation as to the importance of The Lighthouse’s mission, Ellis told five stories about some of the things that happened this past year at the Columbia City facility.

If you or your business would like membership information about the Columbia City Rotary Club, contact June Keiser at J&J Insurance Solutions, 244-6174, or any active Rotarian.

Complete details are in your Weekend Edition of The Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County or via the newspaper's PDF online e-edition. Call 260 244-5153 to subscribe.