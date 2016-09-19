HONOR FLIGHT: Local father and son reminisce about May trip

COLUMBIA CITY – Rotarian Bob L. Grawcock Jr. was accompanied at a Sept. 6 Columbia City Rotary Club meeting by his father, Bob L. Grawcock Sr.

The elder Grawcock turned 94 years young, Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The pair, via remarks and projected slides, talked about their May 25 veterans trip to Washington, D.C. via Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. This was the 20th Honor Flight to transport veterans to the nation’s capital to tour various memorials.

The 21st and 22nd Honor Flights from Fort Wayne are coming up this month and next, on Sept. 22 and Oct. 12, respectively. Top priority is given to the senior veterans - World War II survivors, along with other veterans who may be terminally ill.

Bob Grawcock Sr. is a World War II veteran, having honorably served America from 1942-45 as a military policeman in the U.S. Army at various military installations, including overseeing enemy prisoners of war.

For complete details on this and other local news you need to know, be sure to pick up your copy of The Post & Mail at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County or, better yet, subscribe for convenient home delivery for as little as 37 cents per day.

Call The Post & Mail’s Circulation Department, 244-5153, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or subscribe under the Subscribe tab on The Post & Mail’s home page.