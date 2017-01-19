HOT TICKET: Whitley County residents in D.C. for historic Friday
Thursday, January 19, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Columbia City resident Angel Vanderford was at Congressman Jim Banks’ office in Washington Wednesday afternoon to pick up her Inauguration Day tickets. She and several other Whitley County residents will be on hand for history Friday at noon for the inauguration of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Read all the features about Inauguration Day in Thursday's Post & Mail, with more coming in the Friday and Weekend editions.
