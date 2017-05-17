HOT & WINDY: Gusts to 40 mph with mid-80s
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
From the National Weather Service at North Webster:
For Whitley County:
Today and Tonight
High near 84 Wednesday.
Winds from the southwest will gust up to 40 mph this afternoon.
There is a slight chance of thunderstorms tonight but severe weather
is not expected.
Thursday through Tuesday
There is a chance of thunderstorms late Thursday. Severe weather is
not expected but an isolated strong storm with damaging winds may be
possible.
Thunderstorms are possible again over the weekend. Severe weather is
not anticipated at this time.
