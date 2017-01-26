HUGE CROWD: Nearly 200 jam into BZA meeting

A Confined Feeding Operation (CFO) with 2,200 finishing hogs and 880 animal units was the topic of a public hearing at the Whitley County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting Tuesday evening. A total of 191 residents attended the meeting with 23 concerned citizens speaking against the proposed operation.

