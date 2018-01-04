Jim Bayman announces he won't seek another term on council
Thursday, January 4, 2018
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Whitley County Councilman Jim Bayman announced Wednesday that we will not seek re-election for another term.
Bayman has represented District 4 for 36 years. District 4 is comprised of Cleveland, Jefferson and Washington Townships and the Columbia South precinct.
