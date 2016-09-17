JOHNNY APPLESEED: Festival is this weekend in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne's big 42nd Annual Johnny Appleseed Festival is Saturday and Sunday.

The festival is spread across Johnny Appleseed Memorial Park and Archer Park, sandwiched between the St. Joseph River and Memorial Coliseum on Fort Wayne's north side.

Hundreds of vendors will be on hand: food to crafts and demonstrations and a kids area.

Admission is free to the festival. Parking is available for $5 at Memorial Coliseum, but free parking and shuttle service is also available at Concordia High School and IPFW.

The festival runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m