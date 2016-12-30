KING OF KINGS: New Columbia City church to start services Jan. 8

COLUMBIA CITY – Beginning Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. there will be a new church in Columbia City.

King of Kings Church will be meeting at The Woodlands Senior Center, 710 Opportunity Drive, Columbia City. The public of course is invited.

“King of Kings Church is a unique church to our area,” notes a news release. “It is evangelical, charismatic and sacramental – the three great historic streams of the Christian faith all rolled into one glorious church worshiping the King of Kings.”

King of Kings Church is being started by Pastor Russ Wagner. Dr. Wagner is no stranger to this area as he is the church planter who started Eagle Quest Church 20 years ago and another church in Huntington 30 years ago.

Pastor Wagner has lived in this area most of his life. He holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Huntington University, a master’s of divinity degree in pastoral care and counseling from Bethel Theological Seminary, and a doctor of ministry degree in prophetic ministry from Wagner Leadership Institute in Colorado Springs, Col.

Pastor Wagner and his wife Diana have been happily married for 46 years, have two adult children and eight grandchildren. They live at Big Lake and enjoy campfire cook-outs, boating, swimming, and fishing. Diana Wagner is a registered nurse and works part time at a hospice care facility in Fort Wayne.

King of Kings Church is part of the Heartland Regional Parish of Fort Wayne, made up of a network of several churches that are all connected for fellowship, worship and training. Heartland Church was founded by Dr. Ron Allen over 30 years ago and is currently led by Pastor Dave Frincke. For more church info you may contact Pastor Wagner at 260-388-1130.