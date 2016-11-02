KNOCK-OUT NOVEMBER: Month starts with wonderful weather
Wednesday, November 2, 2016
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
The high on Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Whitley County: 79 degrees.
The projected high on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Whitley County: 76 degrees.
Although some rain is in the forecast later Wednesday and overnight, with moderately cooler temperatures, November is tracking to be a terrific period of Whitley County weather.
Highs in the 60s and clear conditions are forecast for Friday . . . and for the following seven days.
Enjoy!
Category: