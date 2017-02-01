LARGE CROWD: Whitko's visioning sessions continuing

Crowds poured into Whitko High School’s auditorium Monday evening to discuss improvements and plans for the future of Whitko schools. More than 300 attended the meeting.

Meetings will also take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Pierceton Elementary School; Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at Whitko Middle School; and Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. at Whitko Middle School.

