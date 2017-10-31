LAST CHANCE: Final 2017 Halloween activities today, tonight

Tonight is Halloween and, although the bulk of the celebration was held this past weekend with trick-or-treating in Columbia City and Churubusco, there are still two events scheduled for this afternoon and evening.

As always, motorists are encouraged to be especially alert.

The remaining two events in Whitley County are:

•Lil’ Pumpkins on Parade

- 2 to 5 p.m. this afternoon

The Whitely County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers is hosting Lil’ Pumpkins on Parade, an opportunity for families to trick-or-treat in Downtown Columbia City’s business district Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Children of all ages are invited to wear costumes and parade through Downtown Columbia City, collecting candy, surprises and marking off an entry form for prizes with each stop on the map.

Once children have visited each location, visit the Chamber at 128 W. Van Buren St. for some additional fun and drop an entry form into a drawing for prizes.

For more information or to pick up a registration card, visit the Chamber from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays for call 248-8131.

•South Whitley

Trick-or-Treat - 6 to 8 p.m. tonight

The Town of South Whitley is holding trick-or-treating Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.