LAST CHANCE: Santa's hours listed before he takes off on Christmas Eve

COLUMBIA CITY — This is the final weekend.

Starting Sunday evening, Santa Claus will be busy on his annual trip to deliver toys around the world.

Before the big night though, Santa will be stopping by the Whitley County Courthouse in Downtown Columbia City to visit his house and offer season’s greetings to children and families.

Friday, Dec. 22 hours will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Saturday’s hours will be from 5 until 8 p.m.

Sunday’s hours will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Santa’s house is located at the corner of Chauncey and Van Buren streets.

Santa has been welcoming members of the community to his home here for the last 60 years.

Admission is free.