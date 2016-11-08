LOCAL BALLOTING NEARS CONCLUSION

By 8 p.m., 33 of Whitley County's 34 precincts have reported and been tallied, with unofficial results determined:

Republicans led in all races in Whitley County. Democrat Mark Mynhier is unopposed for county surveyor.

In the County Council At-Large contest, the top three vote-getters for the three seats, all Republicans:

Thor Hodges

Chad Banks

Bill Overdeer

In non-partisan contested school board races:

Whitley County Consolidated Board

Columbia City

Stanley E. (Stan) Meyer winner

Jefferson Township

William A. Tucker Jr. winner

Whitko School Board District 3

Joseph A. Begley winner

Smith-Green School Board District 2

Luther A. (Luke) Gross winner

Election Day polls closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday.