LOCAL BALLOTING NEARS CONCLUSION

Staff Writer
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

By 8 p.m., 33 of Whitley County's 34 precincts have reported and been tallied, with unofficial results determined:

Republicans led in all races in Whitley County. Democrat Mark Mynhier is unopposed for county surveyor.

In the County Council At-Large contest, the top three vote-getters for the three seats, all Republicans:
Thor Hodges
Chad Banks
Bill Overdeer

In non-partisan contested school board races:

Whitley County Consolidated Board
Columbia City
Stanley E. (Stan) Meyer winner

Jefferson Township
William A. Tucker Jr. winner

Whitko School Board District 3
Joseph A. Begley winner

Smith-Green School Board District 2
Luther A. (Luke) Gross winner

Election Day polls closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

