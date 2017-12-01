LOCAL CAUCUS: Dec. 11 GOP gathering will determine new Whitley County assessor

COLUMBIA CITY – Whitley County Republican Chairman Matt Boyd has called a Dec. 11 caucus to fill an office vacancy resulting from the late September resignation of County Assessor Rita Sauders.

Sauders tendered her resignation from the elected county office via a letter Sept. 19 with it taking effect Dec. 31.

To fill this vacancy the Whitley County Republican Central Committee is holding a caucus of the Whitley County Republican Precinct Committeemen on Monday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Whitley County Government Center, 1st Floor Meeting Room C, located at 220 West Van Buren Street, Columbia City, IN 46725.

The caucus is open to the public.

There are three qualifications in addition to being a registered voter to run for Whitley County Assessor set by Indiana Code:

•Have resided in county for at least one (1) year before the election (IC 3-8-1-23);

•Must own real property located in the county upon taking office (IC 3-8-1-23); and

•IC 36-2-15-2(b) says: (1) If the individual has never held the office of county assessor, the individual must have attained a level two assessor-appraiser certification under IC 6-1.1-35.5. (2) If the individual has held the office of county assessor, the individual must have attained a level three assessor-appraiser certification under IC 6-1.1-35.5.

To be a candidate in the caucus besides fulfilling the above qualifications, one must file a CEB-5 Declaration Of Candidacy For A Vacant Local Office Form with Republican Party Chairman, Matt Boyd no later than 72 hours before the start of the caucus or Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 at 7 p.m.

These forms are available in the Clerk of the Courts office in the Whitley County Courthouse or can be emailed by Boyd to interested candidates.

The current Deputy Assessor, Kim Erdly, has already submitted her CEB 5 Declaration of Candidacy, so there is one person running in the caucus so far.

No party affiliation is required to be a candidate.

Matt Boyd can be contacted at:

(260) 417-0247 or

mattboyd@centurylink.net