LOST TEEN: Marcus Wolfe is laid to rest as questions remain unanswered

Marcus Wolfe, the 19 year--old who was missing for nearly nine months before being discovered in his car at the bottom of Larwill Lake earlier this month, was laid to rest Friday afternoon.

Friends and family gathered at 3 p.m. for a memorial service at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home.

The persistent efforts of Wolfe’s family since Marcus went missing July 25 were lauded by local law enforcement officers, who also worked diligently on the missing person case.

Wolfe and his missing vehicle were discovered April 8 by a search team using SONAR technology.

Larwill Lake was the final local body of water of 22 that were searched on April 8.

The discovery resulted in a certain amount of closure for the Wolfe family – but questions persist.

Whitley County Prosecutor D.J. Sigler told The Post & Mail he will divulge information about the ongoing police investigation soon.

“Anytime there is a death you want to understand how it happened,” Sigler said.

