MAKE YOUR RESERVATION MONDAY: Passages annual meeting coming Sept. 27

COLUMBIA CITY – Passages will be celebrating their past year of accomplishments and taking a look into the future on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Eagle Glen Event Center, located at 125 S. Eagle Glen Trail in Columbia City.

Those in attendance will enjoy a performance from Spotlight Avenue, the performing arts group at Passages.

There will be a short business meeting as new board members are introduced and out-going board members are honored.

A highlight of several Passages programs will be showcased at this year’s meeting as attendees will hear of great accomplishments from this past year and of the great things to come, organizers note.

The evening will also recognize key community partners of Passages and include the presentation of the Jim & Kay Fleck Advocacy Award, which will be given to an individual who is a strong advocate for individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. o with light refreshments being served at 6:30. The program will begin promptly at 7 p.m.

This is a free event to attend. Please RSVP to Michele McCoy at 260-244-9331 or mmccoy@passgesinc.org by Sept. 19.

Passages, Inc. is a non-profit corporation that was established in Columbia City in 1954. The organization currently serves over 175 individuals, offering a variety of community-based programs and services for individuals with an intellectual disability.

For more information on Passages, Inc. please visit www.passagesinc.org.