ON THE MAT: Columbia City wrestlers down conference foe DeKalb, 53-16

WATERLOO — Columbia City’s Eagle wrestling team won 10 of 14 weight class bouts on their way to a 53-16 win over Northeast Eight Conference foe DeKalb Wednesday evening in the Baron’s gym.

“As a team we wrestled really well,” said Columbia City Head Coach Blane Culp. “We had a little bit different lineup tonight and still were able to wrestle well.”

The Eagles started the match well as undefeated 152-pounder Hunter Reed scored a first-period pinfall win over the Baron’s Aiden Friedel to give Columbia City a 6-0 lead.

