MISHMASHING: Young adults hosted by Whitley EDC at holiday 'mishmash'

Encouraging young adults to learn abut employment opportunities in this area, the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) hosted its first annual Holiday Mishmash event Thursday evening. Columbia City High School graduates home for the holidays attending the event were (front row, left to right) Matt Rethlake, Jason Hollenbaugh, Tim Lei, Kaycee Bills and Michael Davison. Back row (left to right) Michael Myers, Stephanie Myers, Steven Bears and Justin Blaugh.