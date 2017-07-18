MOVING THE EARTH FOR CCHS: Largest public works project in Whitley County history begins
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Fleming Excavating, of Decatur, began moving earth Tuesday morning at the construction site for the new Columbia City High School, to be located just south of Columbia City on Ind. 9.
The nearly $70 million public works project is scheduled to be completed for the opening day of classes for the 2020-21 school year.
