MY CARDINAL: LTE student's artwork a finalist

Ryleigh Graves, age 7, was a finalist in the recent statewide REMC Electric Consumer calendar art contest. More than 3,200 drawings and paintings from students all over the state in grades kindergarten- grade 12 were entered in the contest. Ryleigh’s painting, “Cardinal in Winter,” made it to the final round of judging. A second grade student at Little Turtle Elementary School in Columbia City, Ryleigh is the daughter of Ryan and Aimee Graves.
Staff Writer
Thursday, September 15, 2016
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

