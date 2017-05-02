NATE DECIDES: Walpole to play hoops at Adrian

Whitko senior basketball standout Nate Walpole recently signed his letter of intent to attend Adrian College and play basketball. Walpole has been among the area’s leading scorers for the past few years. Walpole plans to study business at Adrian. Pictured front, from left: Jeff Walpole, father; Nate Walpole and Alicia Walpole, mother. Back: Whitko Head Basketball Coach Eli Henson, Lauren Walpole, sister, and Whitko Athletic Director Josh Mohr.