NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER: Thursday events in Downtown Columbia City at noon and at 6:30 p.m.

The National Day of Prayer 5K, a prelude to Thursday's National Day of Prayer, was a success in Columbia City. Walkers and runners of all ages came to Downtown Columbia City Saturday to participate in the 5K event.

Thursday’s Day of Prayer will be celebrated with an open prayer ceremony at noon on the Courthouse Square in Downtown Columbia City.

A “Hands around the Courthouse” event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Community of Hope Church, 208 W. Jackson St.

Attendees will then walk to the Courthouse.