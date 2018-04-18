'NOTORIOUS': CCHS musical debuts April 20

Audiences will get the chance to see a new and never before seen production this weekend.

The students of Columbia City High School will be presenting the show ‘Notorious’ to audiences this Friday and Saturday, April 20 and 21 in the high school auditorium.

The curtain will open at 7:30 p.m. each performance. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by cast members or through the Columbia City Fine Arts Facebook page or before the show each day.

Organiziers note that if purchasing tickets online, the website link is only available from a desktop computer or laptop.