ONE OF THE FIRST: Redden signs to play football with Indiana Wesleyan's inaugural team

Pictured front, from left: Dyson Redden; DJ Redden, sister and Cheryl Redden, mother. Back Indiana Wesleyan Offensive Coordinator Eric Terrazas and Columbia City Head Football Coach Brett Fox.
Staff Writer
Saturday, May 6, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind.

Columbia City senior Dyson Redden signed a letter of intent to play football at Indiana Wesleyan University.
Dyson is one of the early recruits to a program that will begin its inaugural season of play in 2018.
Redden will pursue a degree in athletic training at Indiana Wesleyan.
