THE PERFECT SEASON: Three-part series relives CC football’s last ‘perfect season’

THE PERFECT SEASON Part 1 is in Tuesday's print edition of The Post & Mail, now available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.

The three-part series was compiled by a Columbia City High School sports historian from newspaper accounts and team recollections about the 1966 undefeated Columbia City High School football team.

The team, classmates and fans are invited to a “meet and greet” event starting at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 in the CCHS cafeteria.

After the meet-and-greet session, all will be seated for the 7 p.m. kickoff between the Eagles and Lions.

Those attending from the 1966 team (coaches, players, managers and cheerleaders) will be recognized at halftime of the contest.

There will be a post-game social time at the Columbia City Elks Lodge, 109 S. Main St., in Downtown Columbia City.