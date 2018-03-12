PERFORMANCE QUALIFIED: Whitko recognized by state

A 92 percent graduation rate, one to one technology, and serving two counties is no small feat. Adding to that list of accomplishments, this year Whitko has been recognized by the Indiana Department of Education as a Performance Qualified High School.

What does it take to be a Performance Qualified High School? According to the Indiana DOE, “In order to be eligible for the performance qualified program, a high school must receive an A for the previous school year. A high school remains designated as a qualified high school until it either receives a C or lower for one school year, or receives a B or lower for two consecutive school years.” Whitko High School has been an "A" rated school four of the last five years.