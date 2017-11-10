THE POST & MAIL: Jay Lockett joins newspaper as new managing editor

COLUMBIA CITY – The Post & Mail has welcomed Jay Lockett as managing editor of news operations at Whitley County’s daily newspaper.

Lockett started his Whitley County journey on Thursday, covering the 4-H Clubs, Inc. Annual Meeting.

Lockett, who turns 28 on Sunday, will be working closely with Rachael Rosfeld, The Post & Mail’s new assistant managing editor.

“We’re very happy to have Jay join our local newspaper and look forward to enhancing news, feature, sports and specialty coverage of our Whitley County community,” said Rick Kreps, publisher and editor. “Jay’s experience and his engaging personality will be an asset as we move forward in our local news commitment.

“Also,” Kreps continued, “Rachael Rosfeld has been promoted from her previous reporter position to assistant managing editor. Rachael has done a wonderful job bringing local news and features to our readers during the past 18 months.

“Jay, Rachael, sports editor Mark Parker, reporter Linda Thomson and our many correspondents and contributors will continue to be a visible presence throughout our community, bringing readers the local coverage they’ve come to expect from their Post & Mail,” Kreps said.

After exploring his early interests in writing, Lockett began reporting for the North Star at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, covering basketball players Greg Oden, Mike Conley and Jack Keefer as they made history at their third State Championship.

Lockett spent three years as a sports reporter in high school before graduating in 2008. He then studied journalism at Vincennes University, reporting for The Trail blazer. He began taking different challenges both in writing news stories, designing news pages as editor and reporting sports live on the air for local news stations.

When the position of editor-in-chief became available, Lockett jumped at the opportunity to lead the Vincennes University student newspaper.

After graduating with an associate degree, he moved back to Indianapolis to continue his studies.

He attended IUPUI journalism with a sports focus, learning from Bob Kravitz, Stacie Shain and Pam Laucella, all Indianapolis sports reporters.

Lockett then accepted a position at the Greencastle Banner-Graphic to work as sports editor, covering Kris Huffman and the DePauw Women’s basketball team.

While in Putnam County, he also reported on Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame coach Pat Rady and Cloverdale’s Cooper Neese.

Lockett looks forward to learning as much about Whitley County as possible and is excited about the opportunity a new community presents.

“When you are welcomed into a new community, it certainly makes it easier to appreciate the area,” Lockett said. “As a writer and someone who is going to be talking to a lot of people throughout Whitley County, it’s encouraging to see so many smiles when going to and fro.”

Rachael Rosfeld grew up in Columbia City and now lives just north of the Whitley County line in Noble County.

She graduated Columbia City High School in 2011 before attending Indiana State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in theatre and communication.

During that time she also spent a semester learning theater at Edge Hill University in Ormskirk, England.

She has been at The Post & Mail since July 2016 and has become a familiar face at many events and meetings throughout the county.