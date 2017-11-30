QUILTING FOR KIDS: Group's creations destined for sick children in hospital

The Stitch & Chatter Neighborhood Group of the American Sewing Guild meets on the third Saturday of the month at different locations in the Whitley County area.

In November, 10 members of the group gathered at Pierceton Public Library. A short business meeting was held followed by show and tell. Liz Hill then led the group in a project to refashion a sweatshirt into a stylish pullover.

The group will have a holiday carry-in for the meeting Saturday, Dec. 16. The meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. and sewers can come as early as 9:30 a.m. to work. Anyone interested in learning about ASG can contact Janet Reed at 260-248-8559.

The Stitch & Chatter ASG Neighborhood Group has been working on I-Spy quilts for children in local hospitals. Mary Orr brought the project to the group and has led the effort.

Members pictured with the quilts are, from left, Tammy Banks, Sue Earl, Liz Hill, Mary Orr, Janet Reed, Kelly Ellison, Sharon Richcreek, Molly Barth and Marsha Huffman.