RAIN OR SHINE: Vendors preparing for opening of Saturday's Farmers Market in Downtown Columbia City

This Saturday morning’s first day of the 2017 Farmers Market on the Whitley County Courthouse Square may not be quite as idyllic as this photo from last June, but there will be plenty of vendors who will be there just the same.

The Farmers Market is held every Saturday, May through October, on the Courthouse Square in Downtown Columbia City.

Vendors selling produce and handmade crafts will be on site from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.