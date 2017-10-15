RAIN, WIND STRIPPING SOME TREES: Columbia City leaf pick-up set to start Monday, 10/23

Sunday's rain and wind is starting to strip trees of some of their leaves.

Autumn scenery is starting to change, and with it the annual prospect of a deluge of falling leaves.

In light of that inevitability, the Columbia City Street Department has announced the date of this year’s annual leaf pick-up.

Crews will be using two leaf vacuums along the same route they took last year – and will begin the annual leaf pick-up on Monday, Oct. 23.

The city will be divided in half down Main Street, with one machine in each half, running at the same time.

The leaf pick-up will be street side only, as the equipment will not fit in the alleys.

Each pick-up day the equipment will only pass once per week for six weeks.

The Street Department is asking residents to have their leaves ready before the Monday of each week.

Department personnel ask that leaves be raked up to the curb and not into the street to avoid clogging storm sewers.

Officials remind the public that this is leaf pick-up only. The final limb pick-up in the city for the year was Oct. 2.

Street department personnel note that leaves will not be raked from behind parked cars due to time constraints.