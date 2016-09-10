RAINFALL CONTINUES: 2+ inches since Friday night
Saturday, September 10, 2016
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Whitley County has witnessed in excess of 2 inches of rain since downpours started about 9:15 p.m. Friday.
Columbia City streets were flooded temporarily in parts of the community, while ditches, streams, creeks and rivers were gorged with run-off water throughout Whitley County.
Rainfall was expected to continue until mid- to late-afternoon Saturday, with sunny, dry and cooler weather predicted for coming days.
See forecast on home page.
Category: