RAINFALL CONTINUES: 2+ inches since Friday night

Whitley County has witnessed in excess of 2 inches of rain since downpours started about 9:15 p.m. Friday.

Columbia City streets were flooded temporarily in parts of the community, while ditches, streams, creeks and rivers were gorged with run-off water throughout Whitley County.

Rainfall was expected to continue until mid- to late-afternoon Saturday, with sunny, dry and cooler weather predicted for coming days.

