RECYCLING CHANGES: Recycling days adjusted starting Jan. 2
Thursday, December 8, 2016
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Whitley County Environmental will be changing recycling collection days and routes effective Jan. 2, 2017.
“We (Whitley County Environmental) are now going to four days a week for recycling,” said Steve Smith, president of Whitley County Environmental. “The previous (recycling) map was so unreadable and the four-day pick-ups are better because it pulls off Saturday pick-ups and eliminates confusion.”
