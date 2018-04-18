RISING STARS: 'Busco students recognized for achievement

The Churubusco Fine Arts Academic Team placed fourth at an academic competition at Bishop Luers on Feb 27.

At the February Smith Green Community School Board meeting these young ladies were recognized by the Indiana Association of School Principals as Rising Stars of Indiana Class of 2019. Each high school in Indiana is able to recognize four students who are in eleventh grade for their academic achievement. Featured were Rachel Jacquay, Katelynn Shambaugh, and Brooklynn Kelley.