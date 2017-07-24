RUN, RUN, RUN: Whitley County Run Club making tracks
Monday, July 24, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
More than 30 members of the Whitley County Run Club take off from Columbia City High School.
The Club, which has met three days a week throughout the summer, involves runners of all ages from elementary through high school and on through adult runners.
The runs have provided the younger runners a glimpse into the workouts of competitive running and allowed high school and adult runners an opportunity to enjoy group workouts.
