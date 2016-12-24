SANTA'S HOUSE: Downtown Columbia City cottage open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for Christmas wishes

Located at the corner of Chauncey and Van Buren streets in Downtown Columbia City, Santa’s House has welcomed visitors for more than 60 years to share their wishes with Santa, enjoy a candy cane and create a memory to last a lifetime.

Santa’s House will be open for the following hours:

Christmas Eve - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is free. A photographer fwill be present to take professional photos and print them on site for families, if requested.