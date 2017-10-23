SEASON-ENDER: CCHS defeated in Sectional by Wayne, 62-20

FORT WAYNE — Columbia City’s Eagle football team fought back from an early 19-0 deficit, but a big- play Wayne team put up 43 unanswered points to end the Eagles season, 62-20 in the opening round of IHSAA Class 4A Sectionals Friday evening.

Following a successful onside kick to start the game, the Eagle offense sputtered, but Columbia City pinned the Generals at their own eight yard line.

On the first play from scrimmage, Devonair Kelsaw went 92 yards up the middle to put Wayne up 6-0.

The Eagles went three and out and punted. Following a Wayne procedure penalty, Kelsaw again took off for the end zone, this time going 41 yards. And after running two plays from scrimmage the Generals led 13-0.

After another three and out and ensuing punt by the Eagles, Wayne took over on their own 44-yard line. This time it took the Generals two plays to score. After a six-yard run, Wayne completed a 50-yard pass play to Aarick Adams to go up 19-0.

After getting shell-shocked early, the Eagle fought back. After the Eagles recovered a Wayne fumble at the Generals 47-yard line, Columbia City put together a seven-play scoring drive, highlighted by an 11-yard completion to Jon O’Dell and a 32-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Bolt to Austin Bolt.

The Eagles held the Generals to a 17-yard field goal, before going on an 11 -play, 76-yard drive, capped off by a one-yard plunge by Tanner Martz making it a one score ball game at 22-14.

What was becoming a competitive game got out of hand quickly as the next three Wayne possessions ended with touchdowns. The Generals scored on a run of 17 yards, a pass of 17 yards and a run of 64 yards.

Trailing 43-14, with time running out in the first half, the Eagles were forced to punt from their own end zone, a punt that rolled dead at the Columbia City 24.

With two or possibly three plays being run without the clock being started, the Generals had time to punch in one more score before half time to lead 49-14 at the break.

Two quick scores by the Generals on runs of 30 and 44 yards by Kelsaw put the hosts up 62-14.

The Eagles put together one last scoring drive, finishing with a 3-yard TD pass to Ethan Christen.

Columbia City’s Eagles finishes the 2017 football season at 5-5.