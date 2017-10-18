TO SEMI-STATE: Lillie Oddou headed to cross-country Semi-State

Columbia City’s Lillie Oddou sprints for the finish line of Saturday’s IHSAA West Noble Cross-Country Regional.

Oddou finished 21st in a time of 20:19.35.

While the Lady Eagles finished eighth as a team, Oddou’s finish was good enough to qualify her for Semi-State competition this coming Saturday at the Plex in Fort Wayne.

The boys’ Semi-state race will go off at 1 p.m. with the girls race scheduled for a 1:45 p.m. start.