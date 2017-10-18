TO SEMI-STATE: Lillie Oddou headed to cross-country Semi-State

CCHS Lady Eagle Lillie Oddou sprints to the finish at Regional.
Staff Writer
Wednesday, October 18, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

Columbia City’s Lillie Oddou sprints for the finish line of Saturday’s IHSAA West Noble Cross-Country Regional.

Oddou finished 21st in a time of 20:19.35.

While the Lady Eagles finished eighth as a team, Oddou’s finish was good enough to qualify her for Semi-State competition this coming Saturday at the Plex in Fort Wayne.

The boys’ Semi-state race will go off at 1 p.m. with the girls race scheduled for a 1:45 p.m. start.

