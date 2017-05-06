SHARPSHOOTER SIGNS: Jordan Bechtold will play at Wabash College
Saturday, May 6, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Columbia City High School point guard Jordan Bechtold signed a letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Wabash College in Crawfordsville. Bechtold is undecided on a major at this time. Pictured front, from left, are: Bria Maggart, mother; Jordan Bechtold and Lance Bechtold, father. Back: Columbia City Head Basketball Coach Brett Eberly; Justin Bechtold, brother and Ashleigh Bechtold, sister.
