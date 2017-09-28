'SHOWING UP – GIVING TIME' More than 400 community volunteers labor on United Way's 13th Day of Caring

In its biggest event yet, United Way of Whitley County saw approximately 400 individuals take part in its 13th annual Day of Caring Tuesday.

Despite the overwhelming heat that topped 90 degrees, businesses and community members were eager to help give back by laboring in over 35 different projects.

“What I love about Day of Caring is it is United Way’s way to give back on a large scale to the community that does such a wonderful job at supporting the work we do and the work of our community impact partners,” said Cindy Baker, executive director of the United Way of Whitley County.

“It is our time to say thank you to Whitley County and try to give back through acts of service for all the support thousands of people and organizations provide to us each year,” she added.

The Day of Caring kicks off the United Way’s annual campaign. During this time, the organization works to raise money that results in grant dollars for various organizations in the county to use in different projects. Last year, the campaign raised $175,142.

