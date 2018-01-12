Sleet and snow Friday morning will turn to cold front this weekend

Staff Writer
Friday, January 12, 2018
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

It was an icy start to Friday in Whitley County as a wintry mix gradually turned into freezing rain and ice pellets shortly after 6 a.m. After an initial two-hour delay, a 7 a.m. announcement cancelled school for the day to all Whitley County schools, with Whitley County Consolidated Schools on an e-Learning day. Heavy, wet snow is predicted for later this morning, gradually tapering off this afternoon with a cold front moving in for the weekend.

Tags:

Category: