Sleet and snow Friday morning will turn to cold front this weekend

It was an icy start to Friday in Whitley County as a wintry mix gradually turned into freezing rain and ice pellets shortly after 6 a.m. After an initial two-hour delay, a 7 a.m. announcement cancelled school for the day to all Whitley County schools, with Whitley County Consolidated Schools on an e-Learning day. Heavy, wet snow is predicted for later this morning, gradually tapering off this afternoon with a cold front moving in for the weekend.